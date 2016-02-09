Feb 9 Inchcape Plc

* Appointment of Richard Howes as the group's new Chief Financial Officer following the previously announced decision of John McConnell to leave the group and return to his native Australia.

* McConnell will leave Inchcape on 29 February 2016 and Howes will take up his appointment and join the Inchcape board on 11 April 2016.

* Howes is currently Chief Financial Officer of Coats Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)