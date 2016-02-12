BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
Feb 12 Karo Bio:
* Carries out a fully guaranteed rights issue of msek 250
* in addition, proposed over-allotment option of msek 30 to be utilized in event of a large interest and an over-subscription of rights issue
* Says goal is to already in 2016, turn Karo Bio into a profitable company with positive cash flow
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids