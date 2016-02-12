Feb 12 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says has signed an agreement with SuprNation to launch their new offering offering onto GIG's iGaming Cloud (iGC) platform service

* This is the 13th iGC agreement entered into and the total annual contributions from the iGC platform clients adds up to around 5.3 million euros ($5.99 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)