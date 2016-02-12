Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
Feb 12 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Received clearance under EU merger regulation, meaning that condition relating to European Commission clearance has now been satisfied
* Implementation of acquistion is expected to take effect on February 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology