Feb 18 Lancashire Holdings Ltd
* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted
for dividends and excluding warrant exercises, of 3.5 pct in q4
2015 and 13.5 pct in 2015
* Including warrant exercises of 3.5 pct in Q4 2015 and
10.9 pct in 2015
* Combined ratio of 67.1 pct in Q4 2015, 72.1 pct in 2015
* Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share
* Fully converted book value per share of $6.07 as at 31
December 2015
* Our outlook for 2016 remains to be a continuation of
current market trends, with more pricing pressure, albeit at a
slower rate
* Energy gross premiums written decreased by 51.3 pct for
Q4 of 2015 compared to same period in 2014 and decreased by 53.2
pct in 2015 compared to 2014
* Special dividends per common share $0.95 vs $1.70
* Final div 0.10 USD/shr
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)