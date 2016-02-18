Feb 18 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Says Vodafone India selects Ericsson to manage optical fiber network

* Says three-year managed services contract covers operation and maintenance of the optical fiber cable network

* Says to manage 10 telecom circles in East and West India, spanning a distance of approximately 45,000 kilometers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)