Feb 18 Doro Ab

* Doro acquires Trygghetssentralen in Norway in order to strengthen its international presence in telecare service

* Trygghetssentralen delivers social alarm services to approximately 34 000 users

* The company has 68 permanent employees and approximately 60 temporary employees

* CEO says "we will be able to increase efficiency of our current Doro Care business in Norway. Then, there will also be some further potential synergies of scale and product supply".