BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Feb 19 Telenor Asa
* VimpelCom Ltd., in which Telenor ASA currently holds a 33% stake, has today announced that the company has admitted FCPA violations and reached a settlement agreement with US and Dutch authorities after investigation relating to VimpelCom's business in Uzbekistan and prior dealings with Takilant Ltd
* As part of the settlements, VimpelCom will pay USD 795 million in fines and disgorgements to US and Dutch authorities, and retain an independent corporate monitor for at least three years
* Corruption is unacceptable and it is very serious that VimpelCom now has admitted to violations of the US Foreign Corruption Practices Act and relevant Dutch Laws.
* Telenor has fully cooperated with investigating authorities as a witness.
* The fines are within the provision that VimpelCom has previously made for this purpose. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.