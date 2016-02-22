Feb 22 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* H1 revenue 110.7 million stg

* H1 underlying diluted eps increased by 17.6% at cer (7.2% at aer) to 21.99 pence per share

* Reviewing non-core business areas in genera unit to determine their fit within overall dechra strategy

* Interim dividend up 8.4 percent to 5.55 penceper share

* H1 diluted eps 12.74 pence

* trading for second half has started well and is in line with management expectations for 2016 financial year

* we are also considering investing further in vaccines technology, which is seen as a strategic driver for future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: