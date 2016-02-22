Feb 22 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
* H1 revenue 110.7 million stg
* H1 underlying diluted eps increased by 17.6% at cer (7.2%
at aer) to 21.99 pence per share
* Reviewing non-core business areas in genera unit to
determine their fit within overall dechra strategy
* Interim dividend up 8.4 percent to 5.55 penceper share
* H1 diluted eps 12.74 pence
* trading for second half has started well and is in line
with management expectations for 2016 financial year
* we are also considering investing further in vaccines
technology, which is seen as a strategic driver for future
growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: