BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals Inc announces C$2.5 million unit private placement
Feb 22 Q-free ASA :
* Q-Free's Homeland Security Division, Prometheus Security Group Global, has been awarded a contract at a value of 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.52 million) with an option to increase the contract at a value of 5 million crowns
* The contract will be delivered within the first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5775 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown against alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.