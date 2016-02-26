Feb 26 Subsea 7 Awarded Contract Offshore Egypt

* Awarded contract offshore Egypt from BP and DEA.

* Says contract is major, Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

* Work is for the development of the Giza, Fayoum and Raven subsea fields offshore Alexandria, Egypt, the second phase of the West Nile Delta project The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning of the subsea infrastructure from twelve wells, with 80 kilometres of umbilicals and 220 kilometres of pipelines.

* It also includes the installation of the export lines from the Idku terminal.