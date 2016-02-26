Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Rightmove Plc :
* Final dividend 27 pence per share
* Fy underlying operating profit rose 16 percent to 144.3 million stg
* Total dividend 43 penceper share
* Fy revenue up 15 to £192.1m (2014: £167.0m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order