UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 William Hill Plc :
* FY group operating profit of 291.4 mln stg, up 2 pct excluding about 87 mln stg of additional UK gambling duties
* FY revenue fell 1 percent to 1.591 billion stg
* Final dividend 8.4 pence per share
* FY net debt for covenant purposes reduced to 488.2 mln stg (2014: 602.8 mln stg)
* Dividend policy changed to increase payout ratio to around 50 pct of adjusted earnings
* Share buyback of 200 mln stg announced, to be completed over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.