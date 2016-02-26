Feb 26 William Hill Plc :

* FY group operating profit of 291.4 mln stg, up 2 pct excluding about 87 mln stg of additional UK gambling duties

* FY revenue fell 1 percent to 1.591 billion stg

* Final dividend 8.4 pence per share

* FY net debt for covenant purposes reduced to 488.2 mln stg (2014: 602.8 mln stg)

* Dividend policy changed to increase payout ratio to around 50 pct of adjusted earnings

* Share buyback of 200 mln stg announced, to be completed over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)