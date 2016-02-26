Feb 26 Adesso AG :

* Sales of 56.2 million euros ($61.91 million) and EBITDA of 4.6 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros) for Q4 of 2015

* FY EBITDA-margin is 7.2 pct after 6.2 pct in previous year

* Announces increased FY 2015 operating earnings of a new record high of 14.2 million euros - already raised guidance outperformed

* FY sales 2015 reached 196.4 million euros, EBITDA amounts to 14.2 million euros (previous year: 9.8 million euros)