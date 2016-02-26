Feb 26 Cpi Property Group SA :

* Cpi Property Group - 50 million euros ($55 million)bonds issue

* Announces issue of new bonds by its subsidiary CPI Finance Slovakia, a.s.

* Bonds with nominal amount of 1,000 euros each and aggregate amount of up to 50 million euros have been issued on Feb. 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)