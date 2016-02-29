Feb 29 QSC AG

* Fy ebitda 42.2 million eur

* Fy revenue 402.4 million eur

* Says 2015 revenues of eur 402.4 million based on preliminary calculations

* Says ebitda improves to eur 42.2 million

* Says free cash flow rises to eur 7.1 million

* Sees return to growth course in 2017

* Says expects revenues of between eur 380 million and eur 390 million and positive free cash flow in current financial year

* Says expects ebitda in a range of eur 34 million to eur 38 million in 2016

* Says scaling down its workforce by 350 employees by end of 2016 compared with end of 2014

* Says measures are expected to result in one-off costs in a medium single-digit million euro range

* Says proposes a dividend of 3 cents per share

