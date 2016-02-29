Feb 29 Hiscox Ltd :
* Fy pretax profit 216.1 million stg versus 231.1 million
stg year ago
* Total dividend 40 penceper share
* Strong premium growth of 10.7% from across group, with
retail businesses now generating 50% of income.
* Each division delivered good profits through careful risk
selection, growth in profitable niches and an absence of natural
catastrophes
* Hiscox London market continues to grow profitably,
benefiting from new teams in complementary specialty lines
* Hiscox re performing well with kiskadee investment
managers' aum on track to reach us$1 billion in 2016 after its
second year of operation.
* A second interim dividend of 32.0p per share comprised of
a special dividend of 16.0p and a final dividend equivalent of
16.0p, bringing year's total distribution to 40.0p
* Going forward group will retain a greater proportion of
earnings to fund growth opportunities we see
* Our attritional claims were broadly in line with past
years
* Explosions in Tianjin in China, tornado and
freeze-related claims in US, floods in UK and mining related
collapses in South America. In total these cost us a modest
£25.1 million
* Reserve releases of £205.9 million were up from £172.2
million last year
Source text for Eikon:
For the full story, click on:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)