Feb 29 Isra Vision AG :

* Starts into the new financial year with positive order flow; again a quarter of profitable growth

* Q1 revenue plus of 9 pct to 26.0 million euros ($28 million)(Q1 14/15: 23.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBT growth of 14 pct to 5.0 million euros (Q1 14/15: 4.4 million euros)

* Q1-end order backlog over 85 million euros gross (PY: approx. 65 million euros gross)

* Outlook FY 2015/2016: further profitable growth as forecasted

* Outlook FY 2015/16: in terms of earnings, a further optimization of margins is anticipated, while at least maintaining current high level