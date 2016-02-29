Feb 29 RIB Software AG

* Says 2015 sales increased by 17.3% to eur 82.1 million from eur 70.0 million.

* Says 2015 maintenance sales increased by 9.7% to eur 23.8 million

* Says EBITDA decreased by 29.0% to eur 25.0 million in 2015

* Says EBITDA margin 30.5% (previous year: 50.3 %)  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: