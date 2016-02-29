Feb 29 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :

* Preliminary figures for 2015: revenues and EBIT within the target range

* Achieved a new record of 105.3 million euros (2014: 103 million euros) in revenues in FY

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 10.8 million euros (2014: 18.7 million euros)

* FY net profit after interest and taxes decreased to 7.6 million euros (2014: 12.1 million euros)