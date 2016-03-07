March 7 Watchstone Group Plc :

* Disposal

* Entered into an agreement to dispose of entire issued share capital of Quintica Holdings Limited

* Disposal to Quintica International Holdings Inc for approximately £1.35 million

* Will be entitled to additional consideration in event that Quintica is disposed of by QIH in year following completion of transaction