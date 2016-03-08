March 8 Dialog Semiconductor PLC

* FY revenue rose 17 percent to 1.355 billion USD

* Full year revenue up 17 pct to $1,355 million

* Q4 2015 revenue, down 9 pct over Q4 2014 to $397 million

* Ffull year gross margin at 46.1 pct, up 160bps over full year 2014

* Full year underlying EBITDA up 33 pct to $359.5 million or 26.5 pct of revenue

* Q4 2015 underlying EBITDA down 9 pct to $117.5 million or 29.6 pct of revenue

* Full year EBITDA up 31 pct to $316.6 million or 23.4 pct of revenue

* Full year 2015 underlying diluted EPS up 33 pct to $3.02

* Full year 2015 diluted EPS up 19 pct to $2.29

* Q4 2015 diluted EPS down 32 pct over Q4 2014

* Anticipate revenue for Q1 2016 to be in range of $230 to $245 million

* Continue to expect single digit year-on-year overall revenue growth for full year 2016

* Anticipate continuing strong momentum from our connectivity and power conversion products through 2016

* Revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards second half of year

* Gross margin in q1 2016 will be marginally below q4 2015

* Gross margin in 2016 is expected to remain broadly in line with that achieved in 2015

