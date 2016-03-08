March 8 Esure Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 29.7 percent to 134 million stg
* Total dividend 11.5 penceper share
* 2015 preliminary results
* Fy gross written premiums up 6.3 pct to 550.3 mln stg
(2014: 517.8 mln stg)
* Fy in-force policies up 2.8 pct to 2.001 mln (2014: 1.946
mln)
* Profit before tax up 29.7 pct to 134.0 mln stg (2014:
103.3 mln stg)
* Combined operating ratio 5.9ppts higher at 97.8 pct (2014:
91.9 pct)
* Final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, which together with
interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, takes full year
dividend to 11.5 pence per share
* Well capitalised under solvency ii with group coverage at
123 pct (137 pct prior to group final dividend) and solo
coverage at 138 pct
* Current outlook for profitable growth is reflected in its
decision to retain capital, in line with dividend policy, as we
look to deliver stakeholder value over medium to long term
* 2016 has got off to a good start and we expect to deliver
gross written premium growth of 10-15 pct and policy growth of
4-6 pct
* Combined operating ratio in motor and home is expected to
be in region of 97-98 pct
* gocompare.com is already benefitting from our full
ownership and we expect business to achieve an increase in
profitability of 20-30 pct in 2016
