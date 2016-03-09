March 9 Olsten (U.K.) Holdings Limited

* Recommended cash offer for Penna Consulting Plc

* Penna shareholder will be entitled to receive 365 pence in cash per Penna share

* Deal for cash offer by Olsten (U.K.) holdings for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Penna