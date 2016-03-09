UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse cuts bonuses for top execs by 40 pct amid shareholder protest
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
March 9 Olsten (U.K.) Holdings Limited
* Recommended cash offer for Penna Consulting Plc
* Penna shareholder will be entitled to receive 365 pence in cash per Penna share
* Deal for cash offer by Olsten (U.K.) holdings for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Penna Source text for Eikon: [nRSI4768Ra Further company coverage:
