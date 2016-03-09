UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 (Reuters) -
* Premium British Chocolatier and retailer Hotel Chocolat announces its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM
* expected aggregate placing proceeds of approximately £50 million from issue of new shares by company and sale of existing shares by certain selling shareholders
* net proceeds receivable by company pursuant to placing will be used to accelerate group's growth strategy
* Admission expected to occur in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.