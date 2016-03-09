March 9 Immofinanz AG :
* Announces intention to sell 10 million shares in Buwog AG
by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's
issued share capital
* Proceeds of placement will be used to optimize overall
cost of debt of Immofinanz via repayment of corporate loans to
involved investment banks
* Barclays Bank plc, Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan
Securities plc have been appointed as global coordinators and
joint bookrunners for placement
* The placing shares are being offered by way of an
accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors, which will
be launched immediately following this announcement
