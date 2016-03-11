UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 SAF-HOLLAND SA :
* Reports a record year in 2015 - dividend increases 25 percent
* FY sales rose 10.5 percent to 1.061 billion euros ($1.18 billion)
* FY adjusted for extraordinary items EBIT rose 33.0 percent to 94.0 million euros (previous year: 70.7 million euros)
* Result before tax rose year-on-year by 58.4 percent and reached 77.6 million euros in 2015 (previous year: 49.0 million euros)
* Total dividend 0.40 euros per share versus 0.32 euros per share year ago
* Group is targeting sales of 1,050 million to 1,070 million euros in 2016
* For 2016 group is targeting a net working capital ratio of 12 percent to 13 percent, despite planned reduction in factoring for cost reasons
* Says confident that it will achieve stable to slightly higher organic sales in 2016
* Is budgeting for an adjusted ebit margin of between 8 percent and 9 percent in 2016 compared to 7.4 percent in 2014 and 8.9 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.