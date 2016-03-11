March 11 Computacenter Plc

* Total dividend 21.4 penceper share

* Fy adjusted operating profit rose 7.9 percent to 87.1 million stg

* Fy adjusted profit before tax increased by 7.2 per cent from £81.1 million to £86.9 million

* Fy adjusted revenue for group fell by 0.3 per cent to 3.05 billion stg (2014: 3.06 billion stg)