Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Avanti Communications Group Plc
* Signs first order for hylas 4 capacity
* Contract win
* Will supply bentley walker, one of its key existing customers, with capacity on hylas 4 across sub-saharan africa in a $1 million + commitment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order