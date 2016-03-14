UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 Hypoport AG :
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 24 per cent to 139 million euros (2014: 112.3 million euros)
* Forecasting revenue and earnings growth for coming financial year that is just into double figures
* Record results in 2015, with sharp year-on-year rises in revenue and earnings
* FY EBIT more than doubled year on year, jumping to 19.3 million euros (2014: 7.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC