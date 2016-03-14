March 14 Hypoport AG :

* FY consolidated revenue rose by 24 per cent to 139 million euros (2014: 112.3 million euros)

* Forecasting revenue and earnings growth for coming financial year that is just into double figures

* Record results in 2015, with sharp year-on-year rises in revenue and earnings

* FY EBIT more than doubled year on year, jumping to 19.3 million euros (2014: 7.9 million euros)