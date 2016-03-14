March 14 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Publishes 2015 annual report and outlook for 2016

* Expects 2016 financial year to deliver a rise of at least 10 pct in revenue for MPC Capital Group compared with 2015

* Medium-term, aims to increase assets under management by MPC Capital Group from currently approx. 5.5 billion euros ($6.14 billion) to as much as 10 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)