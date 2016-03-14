UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Publishes 2015 annual report and outlook for 2016
* Expects 2016 financial year to deliver a rise of at least 10 pct in revenue for MPC Capital Group compared with 2015
* Medium-term, aims to increase assets under management by MPC Capital Group from currently approx. 5.5 billion euros ($6.14 billion) to as much as 10 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC