BRIEF-China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment's controlling shareholder sells 22 pct stake in the company
April 10 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd
March 14 NMC Health Plc
* FY revenue rose 45.8 percent to 938.7 million usd
* FY group reported revenues increased by 36.8 pct to $880.9 million. Proforma revenues increased by 45.8 pct to $938.7 million
* FY reported EBITDA increased by 46.7 pct to $150.3 million. Proforma EBITDA increased by 61.2 pct to $165.2 million
* Final dividend 6.2 pence per share
* Expect strong growth coming from our enlarged network
* Proposed dividend pay-out ratio is maintained at 20 pct of profit after tax, amounting to gbp 3 6.2 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd
* CEO Kevin McNamara's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYnjfh) Further company coverage: