March 14 Kesko Oyj

* says sales in February 2016 totalled 656.8 million euros ($732.9 million)

* says in comparable terms sales increased by 5.6 percent in local currencies

* says sales of grocery trade rose 2.7 percent, in local currencies by 3.1 percent

* says comparable sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade increased by 8.3 percent in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)