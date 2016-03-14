March 14 Q-free :

* DARS d.d. has awarded the consortium Q-Free ASA and Telekom Slovenije the contract for a Nationwide Truck Tolling System in Slovenia

* The order value for Q-Free is approximately 470 million Norwegian crowns ($55.70 million)

* scope comprises system delivery inclusive enforcement back office, tags and service and maintenance Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4384 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)