March 14 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Primary endpoint achieved with high statistical significance

* Epidiolex positive phase 3 pivotal study results

* Will now request a pre-NDA meeting with FDA to discuss our proposed regulatory submission

* GW Pharmaceuticals announces positive phase 3 pivotal study results for Epidiolex (cannabidiol)

* Phase 3 trial in a third epilepsy indication, is due to commence imminently and clinical development in a fourth indication is expected to commence in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: