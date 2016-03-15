March 15 Accu Holding AG :

* Preliminary numbers 2015: sales increase to 156 million Swiss francs ($158.07 million) from 132.9 million Swiss francs

* Guidance 2016: continued positive operational performance

* Targets a combined turnover of 165 million francs with an EBITDA of 15 million francs and a net income of 5 million francs for fiscal year 2016

* Group expects to consolidate additional sales of 14 million francs and EBITDA of more than 3 million francs in 2016

* Guidance for 2015 of EBITDA 12 million francs and net income of 3 million francs can be confirmed

* Secondary listing of Accu shares on Frankfort stock exchange, Germany

* Planned capital increase to strengthen balance sheet and reduce liabilities

* Ordinary capital increase comprises debt-to-equity conversion of 5.4 million francs which would free Accu Group from interest bearing third party liabilities on holding level

* Decided to table a proposal to increase shareholders' equity by a maximum number of 1,309,307 new shares at a subscription price of 11.50 francs per share