March 15 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Announces rights issue of about 1.80 billion Swedish crowns ($215.59 million)

* Says complete terms and conditions of rights issue, including subscription price, expected to be announced no later than April 14 Source text: bit.ly/1RKUCbR Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)