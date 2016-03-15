BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 Blue Prism Plc
* Announcement of placing price
* Placing of 27 mln ordinary shares at 78 pence per share and admission to trading on aim
* Placing with institutional and other investors to raise gross proceeds of 21.1 mln stg
* Market capitalisation of company at placing price will be approximately 48.5 mln stg
* Investec bank plc is acting as nominated adviser, sole broker, bookrunner and underwriter to company Source text for Eikon:
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.