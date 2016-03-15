March 15 Blue Prism Plc

* Announcement of placing price

* Placing of 27 mln ordinary shares at 78 pence per share and admission to trading on aim

* Placing with institutional and other investors to raise gross proceeds of 21.1 mln stg

* Market capitalisation of company at placing price will be approximately 48.5 mln stg

* Investec bank plc is acting as nominated adviser, sole broker, bookrunner and underwriter to company