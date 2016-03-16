Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57 -media
NEW YORK, April 12 Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.
March 16 Yoc AG :
* Expects around 20 percent revenue growth for Q1/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 12 Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn