March 16 Vectura Group Plc
* Vectura Group and Skyepharma Plc have reached agreement on
terms of a recommended merger between Vectura and Skyepharma
* Based on closing price of 146.60 pence per vectura share
on 15 march 2016 consideration represents a value of 410.15
pence per skyepharma share, or approximately 441.3 million stg
in aggregate
* Vectura will acquire entire issued and to be issued
ordinary share capital of Skyepharma
* Represents premium of approximately 4.2 per cent to
closing price of 393.50 pence per Skyepharma share on 15 march
2016
* Vectura directors have received financial advice from J.P.
Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild in relation to merger
* On completion of merger, Vectura will appoint Frank
Condella, Skyepharma's chairman, as vice-chairman of enlarged
group
* Enlarged group's executive directors will comprise James
Ward-Lilley, Vectura's CEO, who will be CEO of enlarged group
* Andrew derodra, Skyepharma's CFO, and Trevor Phillips,
Vectura's COO. Bruno Angelici, Vectura's chairman, will be
chairman of enlarged group
