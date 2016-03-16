UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :
* Increases dividend for the seventh consecutive year
* FY ebit improved over-proportionately by 13.0 pct to 36.8 million euros (2014: 32.6 million euros)
* FY after-tax earnings increased from 21.4 million euros to 22.7 million euros
* FY turnover generated by group increased by 5.8 pct to 554.2 million euros (2014: 523.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.