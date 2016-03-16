March 16 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Expects to report a 20-22 pct increase in consolidated revenues for year 2015 compared to same period last year

* Expects a net loss in range of 21-23 million Swiss francs(EGP 168.2-184.2 million) compared to a net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs (EGP 324 million) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)