Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 Artec Technologies AG :
* FY EBIT up from 0.1 million euros to 0.6 million euros ($664,560.00)
* FY sales up 42.4 pct to 3.5 million euros
* Positive outlook: continued sales and earnings growth planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order