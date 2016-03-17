Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Kontron AG :
* FY 2015 revenues grow by 2.4 pct to 467.7 million euros (2014: 456.8 million euros)
* FY EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost increases by 64.8 pct to 14.5 million euros (2014: 8.8 million euros)
* FY reported EBIT rises by 11.3 million euros to 6.2 million euros (2014: -5.1 million euros)
* Sales are expected between 460 million and 480 million euros and a gross margin of above 25 pct for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order