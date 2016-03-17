March 17 Kontron AG :

* FY 2015 revenues grow by 2.4 pct to 467.7 million euros (2014: 456.8 million euros)

* FY EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost increases by 64.8 pct to 14.5 million euros (2014: 8.8 million euros)

* FY reported EBIT rises by 11.3 million euros to 6.2 million euros (2014: -5.1 million euros)

* Sales are expected between 460 million and 480 million euros and a gross margin of above 25 pct for FY 2016