March 17 Adler Modemaerkte Ag :

* Increased gross profit in 2015 by 4.3 pct to EUR 304.9 million ($342.3 million)

* FY EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.3 million (2014: eur 41.5 million), exceeding target of EUR 29-33 million published in Dec. 2015

* FY net profit amounted to EUR 7.9 million (2014: eur 14.1 million)

* Expects revenue to grow in low-single-digit percentage range in financial year 2016

* FY increased revenue by 5.8 percent to EUR 566.1 million (2014: EUR 535.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)