March 17 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Final results for the year to 31 December 2015

* Total dividend up 6 percent to 29 pence per share

* Announces a record profit before tax of 34.2 mln stg including results of everyday loans, a 52 pct increase on prior year

* Agreed disposal of Everyday Loans announced on 4 December 2015 is progressing as planned and ownership is expected to transfer before end of April 2016

* Final dividend per share of 17p (2014: 16p), an increase of 6 pct

* Net assets per share of 1,253p (2014: 1136p), an increase of 10 pct

* Final dividend 17 pence per share

* Proposing a special dividend for 2016 of 25p, which is contingent on completion of transaction at which time further details will be announced

* Profit before tax of 34.2 mln stg (2014: 22.5 mln stg) including results of Everyday Loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: