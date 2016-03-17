Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
March 17 Kier Group Plc
* strong order book (secured and probable) of 3.5 billion pounds (30 June 2015: £3.5bn), fully secured for 2016
* group remains on course to deliver expectations for full year
* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 21.5 pence per share
* revenue of 2.1 billion pounds up 32 percent; like-for-like revenue up 9 percent;
* underlying operating profit of 57.1 million pounds, up 27 percent; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)