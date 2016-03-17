March 17 Kier Group Plc

* strong order book (secured and probable) of 3.5 billion pounds (30 June 2015: £3.5bn), fully secured for 2016

* group remains on course to deliver expectations for full year

* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 21.5 pence per share

* revenue of 2.1 billion pounds up 32 percent; like-for-like revenue up 9 percent;

* underlying operating profit of 57.1 million pounds, up 27 percent;