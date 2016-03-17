March 17 Ted Baker Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 20.3 percent to 58.7 million stg

* Total dividend up 18.6 percent to 47.8 penceper share

* Retail division performed well, with sales up 13.5% (13.2% in constant currency) to £348.4m

* Further store openings are planned across new and established markets and we continue to develop and invest in our e-commerce business.

* Trading is in line with our expectations, with exception of asia, where, as has been widely reported, trading environment continues to be challenging

* Final dividend 34.6 penceper share

* FY group revenue up 17.7% (17.0% in constant currency) to £456.2m