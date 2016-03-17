Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Axactor publ AB :
* Axactor has signed an agreement to acquire a NPL portfolio originally generated by a large Spanish consumer finance institution
* The portfolio includes unsecured and secured loans with a total Outstanding Balance (OB) of approximately 221 million euros, with more than twenty-five thousand open accounts of individuals and a solid paying book
* Axactor will pay around 6.9 pct of the Outstanding Balance
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.