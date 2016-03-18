Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
March 18 Skanska Ab
* Skanska invests 48 million euro, about 450 million Swedish crowns, in phase I of office project in Cracow, Poland
* The first phase, consisting of two office buildings will offer a total leasable area of around 23,000 square meters.
* The complex will comprise five office buildings with a total leasable area of around 70,000 square meters
* Construction of the first phase is due to start in March 2016 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
By Krishna V Kurup April 13 Southeast Asian markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, with Singapore leading the pack as the city-state's central bank cautioned about the global economic growth, signalling a reluctance to tighten policy anytime soon. The Monetary Authority of Singapore held policy steady, saying a "neutral" stance will be needed for an extended period in order to support an economy that contracted in the first quarter. Singapore's trade-reliant